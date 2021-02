Gold futures on Monday fell 0.02 per cent to Rs 47,307 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on a low spot demand.



On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for the April delivery slipped by Rs 11, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 47,307 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 12,814 lots.



Similarly, in the international market, gold was trading 0.23 per cent low at USD 1,819 per ounce in New York.