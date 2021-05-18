Business, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 4:14 PM

Gold gains Rs 333; silver rallies Rs 2,021

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,869 per ounce, while silver was trading flat at USD 28.48 per ounce.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 4:14 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday rose by Rs 333 to Rs 47,833 per 10 gram in line with a rally in the global precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,500 per 10 gram.

Trending News

COVID-19: J&K Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam-2021 deferred by over three months

Relatives and health workers carrying a dead body to graveyard at Makhdoom Sahab downtown srinagar [GK Photo/ Amaan Farooq]

22 fresh COVID-19 deaths in J&K take toll to 3,244

Representational Image

Non-local's body found on roadside in north Kashmir's Pattan

"They didn't even put her on a drip. They want the test (for COVID-19) first. What if she dies in the meantime? " asks the man in the video. [Screengrab]

In viral video, Kupwara man alleges PHC Vilgam denied treatment to his wife

Silver also witnessed increased demand as it jumped Rs 2,021 to Rs 73,122 per kilogram from Rs 71,101 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,869 per ounce, while silver was trading flat at USD 28.48 per ounce.

“Gold prices were supported by weaker dollar,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Latest News

COVID-19: J&K Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam-2021 deferred by over three months

A video of body being burnt in tyres and petrol with police standing as spectators has gone viral on the Internet. [Screengrab]

Watch: Bodies being burnt with tyres & petrol in UP, action ordered

Relatives and health workers carrying a dead body to graveyard at Makhdoom Sahab downtown srinagar [GK Photo/ Amaan Farooq]

22 fresh COVID-19 deaths in J&K take toll to 3,244

A healthcare worker checks the nasal swab taken for COVID-19 testing at Jammu railway station on Sunday April 18, 2021. GK File/Mir Imran

2,323 cases of Indian Covid variant recorded in UK: Hancock

Navneet Damani, VP Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said,

“Gold continued to inch higher breaching the 1,850 level, rising to their highest in more than three months as a weaker US dollar and growing inflationary pressure lifted bullion’s appeal.”

Tagged in ,
Related News