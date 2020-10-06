Business, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 6:29 PM

Gold rises Rs 454, silver jumps Rs 751


Gold prices rose by Rs 454 to Rs 51,879 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 51,425 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver prices also jumped Rs 751 to Rs 63,127 per kilogram from Rs 62,376 per kilogram in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were up Rs 454 amid rupee depreciation,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day 17 paise lower at 73.46 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,910 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 24.25 per ounce

