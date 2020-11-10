Gold, silver coins of Vaishno Devi shrine released

Gold and silver coins in the name of the Vaishno Devi shrine have been released ahead of Diwali for devotees worldwide, an official spokesman said on Monday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released the coins for millions of devotees worldwide, he said.

Lt Governor Sinha said he is fortunate to have got the opportunity to release the coins.

Referring to the coins, Sinha said as some devotees could not travel to the shrine due to coronavirus pandemic, the shrine board has decided to make the coins available in Jammu and as well as Delhi.

He stressed that it is important for people to choose the path of peace in the interest of humanity.

The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has developed coins of two to 10 grams carrying an impression of the holy “pindies”, the spokesman said.

Rates of the coins depend on the denomination chosen and the prevailing gold and silver rates, he said.

Currently, a 10-gram silver coin is available at Rs 770 while that of five grams will cost Rs 410.

A two-gram gold coin will cost Rs 11,490; five-gram for Rs 28,150; and 10-gram for Rs 55,880, he said.

These coins are available at souvenir shops at the shrine; Jammu airport; Katra; Kalika Dham, Jammu; and J K House, 5 Prithviraj Road, Delhi.