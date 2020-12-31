Goldsmith shot dead in Saraibala area of Srinagar

A goldsmith was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Saraibala area of Srinagar on Thursday evening, reports said.

As per news agency GNS, gunmen fired upon Satpal Nichal in Saraibala, leaving him critically injured.

He was shifted to SMHS hospital in critical condition.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, the medical superintendent at SMHS, told news agency GNS that the goldsmith was declared dead at the hospital.

Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers, the officer said.