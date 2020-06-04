Jammu, Latest News
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 4, 2020, 8:05 PM

Govt announces summer vacation for degree colleges of Jammu division

Representational Pic
The Higher Education Department (HED) has announced summer vacation for all the government degree colleges of Jammu division.

As per the order issued by secretary HED, Talat Parvez Rohella, the summer vacation will be observed from June  05 to July 05 respectively.

“It is hereby ordered that the Government Degree Colleges of the Union Territory of J&K (in summer zone) shall observe summer vacation w.e.f June 05 to July 05 of 2020, both days  inclusive,” reads the order.

As per the order, the director Colleges J&K has been directed to ensure that non-academic work continues in Higher Educational institutions.

“Principal of all colleges will ensure that non academic work like administration, examination, admission and COVID-19 duties are continued as planned for the academic session 2020-21,” the order reads.

