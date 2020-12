The J&K government has announced winter vacation for all degree colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per an order issued by the Commissioner secretary higher education department, Talat Parvez Ruhella, all the government degree colleges in Kashmir division and winter zones of Jammu division will observe winter vacation from December 28 to February 14 of 2021.

Also, the government degree colleges in summer zones of Jammu will have winter vacation from December 26 to January 04 of 2021.