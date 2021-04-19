Kashmir, Latest News
Govt attaches KPDCL engineers for laxity in electric supply during Iftar, Sehri times

Directs MD, CE to monitor supply of electricity
Taking serious note of laxity in electric supply during Iftar and Sehri times in Srinagar district, the Government today ordered attachment of AEE, Bemina and AE Zakoora in the office of Managing Director, KPDCL with immediate effect.

The officers of KPDCL will be attached till the time a detailed enquiry is conducted on the issue, said an official spokesman.

It may be recalled that a number of public grievances about disruptions in power supply during Iftar and Sehri times had been received from these areas. The Managing Director, KPDCL and Chief Engineer, Distribution, Kashmir have also been directed to personally monitor the supply of electricity and ensure no disruptions.

