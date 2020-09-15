Govt constitutes committees for holding Panchayat & BDC polls on vacant seats in J&K

The General Administration Department (GAD) has constituted an Apex Level and two Divisional Level committees to conduct ground assessment for holding elections to the vacant Panchayat and Block Development Councils (BDC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Apex Committee will draw a roadmap besides preparing a detailed schedule for the conduct of elections to vacant panchayat and BDCs across the Union Territory.

The committees would do their exercise on the basis of inputs provided by the Divisional Level Committees and ground level assessment taking into consideration security, logistics, personnel, equipment.

On the basis of assessment of manpower, security, logistics, transport, equipment and all other requirements, the Divisional Level Committee will submit an outline of the possibilities and constraints to the Apex Level Committee for holding Panchayat and BDC elections. These committees will submit their report to the Government on September 28, 2020.

Both committees will be served by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

According to a GAD order, the Apex Committee will be headed by Principal Secretary, Shaleen Kabra, as chairman alongwith six other members. Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, Additional Director General of Police (CID), J&K, Commissioner Secretary Transport Department, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir/Jammu, Secretary and any other member may be co-opted by the committee as members. Besides, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will be member secretary in the Apex level committee.

There will be two divisional level committees who will make assessment of their respective divisions.

In Kashmir’s divisional level committee, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir will be chairman and Inspector General of Police in Kashmir as member and Director Rural Development Department, Kashmir as member secretary and any other members as may be co-opted by the committee as member.

In Jammu’s divisional level committee, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu will be chairman, with three two other members and one as member secretary i.e. Inspector General of Police, Jammu as member, Director Rural Development Department as member secretary and any other member as may be co-opted by the committee as member.