Govt directs competent authorities to issue domicile certificates within five working days

The government on Tuesday directed the competent authorities to issue domicile certificates within five working days to the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) holders and migrants of Jammu and Kashmir.

“… any person eligible for Domicile Certificate for category of domicile as provided under clause l (a) and clause 4 (a) of the table appended to Rule 5 shall be issued Domicile Certificate on the basis of Permanent Resident Certificate only and no further verification or inquiry shall be undertaken by the Competent Authority in such case,” read a notification issued by the General Administration Department.

It further read that the competent authority shall issue a domicile certificate in such cases within a period of five working days from the date such application is received by it.

Earlier, the Government had fixed 15 days for issuance of the domicile certificates in J&K.