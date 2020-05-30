Govt evacuates 101,170 stranded JK residents; 71,585 via Lakhanpur, 29,585 through COVID special trains

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 101,170 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.



As per the official data received in this regard, the administrations of Jammu and Kashmir districts have received 37 COVID special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 29,585 stranded passengers while about 71,585 persons have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.



Therefore, a total of about 101,170 J&K residents stranded outside UT have been brought back to the UT by the Jammu and Kashmir government by 37 COVID special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the Virus.

As per the detailed break up about the figures, about 879 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from May 28 to May 29 morning while 674 passengers have reached today in the 17th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 17 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 13,945 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,640 passengers have reached Udhampur in 20 special trains, so far.



As per the official communiqué, of 71585 returnees evacuated through Lakhanpur till May 30, 2020 (morning) included 17609 from Punjab; 21786 from Himachal Pardesh, 21 from Andhra Pardesh, 6766 from Delhi, 1383 from Gujrat, 3137 from Rajasthan, 4089 from Haryana, 159 from Chattisgarh, 3517 from Uttarakhand, 1068 from Maharashtra, 4545 from Uttar Pradesh, 64 from Odisha, 267 from Assam and 1007 from Madhya Pradesh, 88 from Dehradun, 1328 from Chandigarh, 693 from Telengana, 116 from Karnataka, 21 from Tamilnadu, 52 from Chennai, 324 from Bihar, 164 from West Bengal, 107 from Jharkhand, 3 from Nepal and 3271 from other states and UTs.