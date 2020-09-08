Govt extends 4G Internet ban in all but two J&K districts till September 30

Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday extended 4G Internet ban in all but two districts till September 30, saying that it is “absolutely necessary so to do in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India.”

In pursuance of the recommendations by the Special Committee in its meeting dated August 10 for considering calibrated casing of restrictions in limited and “comparatively less sensitive geographical areas” the government ordered restoration of high speed mobile data services in Gandcrbal and Udhampur on trial basis while in rest of the districts, the speed was directed to continue to be restricted to 2G only.

As per an order issued by Shaleen Kabra (lAS), Principal Secretary to the Government Home department here, the directions were reviewed by the Review Committee on August 21 and September 01.

“The Committee, while taking note of the assessment made by the law enforcement agencies that no reports of misuse of high speed internet services in the Districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur had been reported, observed that the situation needed to be monitored closely,” the order said, according to news agency GNS.

“The law enforcement agencies have furnished credible inputs that the (militant) modules operating in various parts of J&K, with active support from across the border as well as separatists/anti-national elements from within, are making sustained efforts to provoke sentiments of the gullible youth and lure them into (militant) organizations to fill the vacuum created by the killing of many (militants).

Also, it said, the agencies have reported infiltration attempts by militants along the LoC and the IB, and apprehension of facilitation of these attempts if high speed mobile data services arc restored.

The order said that they have also indicated potential of misuse of high speed data services in disturbing public order.

“Considering the reports of the law enforcement agencies, inter-alia bringing out the necessity of speed related restrictions on mobile data services, and upon assessment of the available alternatives, I. Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department, being satisfied that, it is absolutely necessary so to do in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India…hereby order that the directions indicated at para 1 above shall continue to remain in force till 30lh September, 2020, unless modified earlier.”

The order said the IGP, Kashmir and Jammu, who are the authorized officers in their respective areas of jurisdiction, shall ensure communication of these directions to the service providers forthwith and their implementation in letter and spirit.