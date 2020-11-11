Health, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 11, 2020, 12:31 PM

Govt needs to define COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy: Rahul Gandhi

"Government of India (GOI) has to define a vaccine distribution strategy and how it will reach every Indian."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the government will have to define a vaccine distribution strategy to ensure that every Indian gets the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have said that their vaccine candidate has been found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, “Even though Pfizer has created a promising vaccine, the logistics for making it available to every Indian need to be worked out”.

“Government of India (GOI) has to define a vaccine distribution strategy and how it will reach every Indian,” he said.

He attached a media report with his tweet, saying that no cold chain logistic company in India has the capability to transport the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 to India which required a temperature of minus 70 degrees.

