Govt orders opening of all offices in Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday

Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday directed the opening of all offices in the union territory from tomorrow (Saturday).

In an order, the General Administration Department (GAD) has decided that the functioning of government offices in the Union Territory should be regulated.

Accordingly, the GAD has directed that all the officers and staff, at all levels, should attend their offices on a regular basis on all working days from June 6, 2020.

“Employees who are at higher risk i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions should take extra-precautions and should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public,” the GAD order reads with certain cautions for some employees.

The official said that the office management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible, routine issue of visitors or temporary passes should be suspended and only those visitors with proper permission of the officers, who they want to meet, should be allowed after being properly screened.

The GAD has ordered that all the measures prescribed in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as preventive measures to contain spread of covid 19 in offices by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India should be followed.

However, the bio-metric attendance will continue to be suspended till further orders.