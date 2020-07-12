Govt orders transfers, postings in administration

Jammu and Kashmir government today ordered the postings and transfers in administration.

An order issued here by the General Administration Department said that in the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect:-

Vikas Kundal, IAS (JK:2013), Additional Chief Executive Officer, Metropolitan Regulatory Authority, Srinagar, holding additional charge of Vice-Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority, MD/CEO, Jammu Mass Rapid Transit Corporation and MD/CEO, Srinagar Mass Rapid Transit Corporation, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Project Construction Corporation, relieving Mr. M.Raju, IAS, Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department of the additional charge of the post.

The order said that he shall continue to hold the charge of MD/CEO, Jammu Mass Rapid Transit Corporation and MD/CEO, Srinagar Mass Rapid Transit Corporation, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Owais Ahmed, IAS (JK:2014), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bandipore, relieving Zahoor Ahmad Mir, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipore of the additional charge of the post.

Dr. Bashir Ahmad Lone, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Home Department, is transferred and posted as Vice-Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority. He shall also hold the charge of Additional Chief Executive Officer, Metropolitan Regulatory Authority, Srinagar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Dr. Arvind Karwani, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Kathua) headquartered at Lakhanpur, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Home Department.

Sanjay Gupta, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Samba), shall hold the charge of Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Kathua) headquartered at Lakhanpur, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.