India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 9:33 PM

Govt orders Wikipedia to remove link showing incorrect map of India: Sources

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued an order under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000 directing Wikipedia to remove the link,
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 9:33 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

The government has asked Wikipedia to remove a link from its platform that has shown an incorrect map of Jammu and Kashmir, according to sources.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued an order under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000 directing Wikipedia to remove the link, they added.

Trending News
Representational Photo

43% votes polled till 1 pm in 3rd phase of J&K DDC polls

Photo Source: Facebook/ Anees Ul Islam

DDC candidate shot at, injured in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Voting underway in Langate area of Kupwara. Tarique Raheem/GK

25.58% votes polled till 11 am in 3rd phase of J&K DDC elections

Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Polling underway for third phase of DDC polls in J&K

The matter had been flagged by a Twitter user, who highlighted that the Wikipedia page on India-Bhutan relationship had incorrectly depicted the map of Jammu Kashmir, and asked the government to take action.

Sources said taking cognizance of the matter, the ministry issued an order on November 27, 2020 directing Wikipedia to remove the map as it violated the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India.

They added that the government can take legal action against the company, including blocking access to the entire platform, in case it does not make the changes.

Latest News

DDC candidate shot at, injured in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Representational Photo. Photo Source: Twitter / @KhabreeM

EGI expresses concern over farmers' protest reportage, asks media bodies to display fairness

Representational Photo

43% votes polled till 1 pm in 3rd phase of J&K DDC polls

Photo Source: Twitter/ @eosnos

A Joe Biden biography to warm the heart

Last month, the government had issued a notice to microblogging platform Twitter for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Tagged in ,
Related News