India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 16, 2021, 1:17 PM

Govt privatizing profit and nationalizing loss, says Rahul; supports bank strike

The Congress leader also expressed solidarity with the protesting bank employees, who are on a two-day strike against alleged privatisation of public sector banks.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 16, 2021, 1:17 PM
File Photo
File Photo

Taking a dig at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that selling public sector banks to “cronies” will compromise the country’s financial security.

He also accused the government of “privatising profit” and “nationalising loss”. 

Trending News
Representational Photo

Protest in Bandipora against erratic power supply, dilapidated roads

Handwara girls shine in 12 class exams, bring laurels to area

GK impact|'Clubbing schools due to lopsided pupil-teacher ratio'

Videos of leopards entering residential areas have been flooding social media for quite some time. [File]

D H Pora man killed in leopard attack

“Government of India (GOI) is privatising profit and nationalising loss. Selling PSBs to Modicronies gravely compromises India’s financial security,” Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress leader also expressed solidarity with the protesting bank employees, who are on a two-day strike against alleged privatisation of public sector banks.

 “I stand in solidarity with the striking bank employees,” he said on Twitter.

The bank strike, led by nine unions of public sector banks (PSBs) in the country, continued for day-two on Tuesday. 

Latest News

No info on WhatsApp chat leak on Article 370: Govt

Representational Photo

Departments asked to follow SOP for incurring expenditure

32.31 lakh domicile certificates issued in J&K: Govt

Registration Department to adopt concept of paperless office soon: Dr Pawan Kotwal

Customers will be inconvenienced to get services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances, remittance services. Government transactions related to treasury as well as business transactions will also be impacted.

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News