Govt revokes PSA detention of Nayeem Akhtar, Hilal Lone

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) detention of senior People’s Democratic Party leader Naseem Akhtar.

“PSA of Naeem Akhtar and Hilal Akbar Lone has been revoked,” a senior government official told Greater Kashmir adding notices are being served to them.

After the revocation of PSA against Akhtar and Hilal, now only politician detained under PSA is PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Akhtar was lodged at a house in the high-security Gupkar road while as Hilal Akbar Lone was detained at MLA hostel turned sub-jail.

Akhtar, a close confidant of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, was arrested on August 5 and booked under PSA in mid February. The police dossier against him stated that he was criticising Union Home Minister Amit Shah, advising people in Kashmir to read the autobiography of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and condemning the central government’s decision to stop a youth from Pakistan-administrated Kashmir from visiting his ailing grandmother in Poonch, besides several other charges.

In the PSA dossier on Hilal, the Jammu & Kashmir government accused the 47-year-old of being a potential threat to peace on account of his association with a party whose manifesto “is to agitate against the abrogation of Article 370”.

“You being a probable MLA candidate of National Conference are a potential threat to public peace and tranquility as you belong to the party whose manifesto is to agitate against abrogation of Article 370, 35A of Constitution of Indian,” read the dossier.

The government also described Hilal Lone as a poster boy of the National Conference and said it will be easy for him to instigate people to agitate.

Officials said that soon after abrogation of special status of erstwhile J&K state, 177 politicians were detained.

They said among the 177 politicians arrested in Kashmir, only one was from the BJP, while 71 were from the National Conference (NC) and 35 from the Peoples Democratic Party.

While 19 politicians, he said, were from the Congress, 28 were from Shah Faesal’s Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM), 10 from Sajjad Gani Lone’s People’s Conference and eight from Awami Ittehad Party (AIP).

The senior Government official said that during the review dossiers are taken into consideration. “ Besides this , feedback from police and other security agencies about these people is considered for extension or release of these people,” he said.