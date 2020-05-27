Jammu, Latest News
May 27, 2020

Govt sends back 26564 outbound migrant workers to different states, UTs

3 Shramik Special trains with 4878 passengers leave for MP and Chattisgarh
May 27, 2020
File Pic

As part of evacuation of passengers stranded in Jammu and Kashmir, three Shramik special trains carrying about 4878 Madhya Pardesh and Chattisgarh bound migrant workers have left from Katra today.

With this, the total number of outbound migrant workers who have been sent back to their home states and UTs through Shramik special trains from Katra since 19th of May 2020, has reached 26564 till date.

So far, the government has arranged 16 special Shramik trains to facilitate the migrant workers reach their home towns safely.

