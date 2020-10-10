Govt sets up special camps at 20 locations to register Kashmiri migrants for various welfare schemes

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday organized special camps at 20 different locations for registration of Kashmiri migrants for various centrally sponsored welfare schemes.



Over 114 counters have been set up at 20 different locations including Jagti Camps, Nagrota Camp, Muthi, Purkhoo, Gangyal, Channi Himmat, Bagwati Nagar, Bohri, Janipur, Durga Nagar and other locations of district Jammu.

The camps were organized on the demand of the migrant people seeking registration under different scheme.



Secretary Disaster Management Relief and Reconstruction Department, Simrandeep Singh; Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, T K Bhat and other officers inaugurated one of the camp at Mini Township Jagti here.

Various departments have set up their counters in the camp for registration of eligible beneficiaries under the schemes pertaining to their respective departments.

During the camp a large number of migrant families, individuals of Jagti and adjoining areas were registered under Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM Suraksha Bima Yojna (PMSBY), PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), PM Mudra Yojana (PMMY), old age pension scheme, National Family Benefit Scheme (NFBS), Mission Indradanush, PM Mutra Vandana Yojna (PMMVY), PM Ujjwala Yojna (PMUJ), National Talent Search Examination, PM Special Scholarship Scheme(PMSSS), Himayat Skill Development and other schemes.

Moreover, a special counter was also set up by revenue department for issuance of domicile certificates to the residents of the Jagti. A counter was also set up for issuance of Adhar cards.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary DMRRD said the camps have been organized under the Jan Abhiyan and on the directions of Lieutenant Governor for registration of eligible beneficiaries under various schemes.



Around 22 thousand registered relief availing migrants would be covered through special camps enable them to avail the benefits of over 17 different schemes of various departments.

“As you know that the registration process need some documentation and people face lot of problem to get themselves registered, so this is for the first time that the government has decided to organize camps for hassle free registration of eligible persons among the Kashmiri migrants” he said.

He also informed that special camps have also being organized at different locations for registration of beneficiaries under Pradhan Manti Ayushman Bharat Yojana. He further said that such camps will remain functional for one month from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM at various locations and urged the people not to rush at a single place.

On the occasion, the Secretary along with other concerned officers took a round of each stall and inquired about the services they provide to people. The officers of concerned departments apprised the Secretary about the process.