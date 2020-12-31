Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 31, 2020, 1:42 PM

Govt should remove misgivings about Hokarsar encounter: Altaf Bukhari

"The version of families of the slain trio is contradictory to what the army and the police claim about the Hokersar encounter."
File Photo of Altaf Bukhari
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday expressed deep concern over the family inputs of three slain youth that have created misgivings about the veracity of Hokersar-Srinagar encounter.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari demanded that the J&K government should clear the facts about the credentials of the three slain youth while taking into consideration the testimonials given by their respective families.

“The version of families of the slain trio is contradictory to what the army and the police claim about the Hokersar encounter. So the government must clear the air and remove the misgivings about the same,” he demanded.

