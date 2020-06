Union Home on Tuesday ordered the transfer of four officers from J&K to Ladakh and one from Ladakh to J&K.

The officers transferred from J&K to Ladakh include Ajeet Kumar Sahu (IAS), Ravinder Kumar (IAS), Bhim Sen Tuti (IPS) and Rajiv Omprakash Pande (IPS).

Ms Sargun (IPS) has been transferred from Ladakh to J&K, said the MHA, in an order.