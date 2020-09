Suspected militants on Monday fired an underbarrel grenade launcher (UBGL) towards a security forces camp in the Arwani area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district but there was damage caused by the explosion, officials said.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the militants fired the UBGL grenade towards the camp of 90 BN CRPF.

Soon after the attack the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.