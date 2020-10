Suspected militants on Wednesday hurled a grenade towards the security forces in Sangam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that militants lobbed a grenade on 89 BN of CRPF in Sangam area today evening.

However, there was no loss of life or injury in the attack.

Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off, said an official.