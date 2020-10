Suspected militants on Friday tossed a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Namtehal area of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that the grenade was lobbed at 43 BN CRPF in Namtehal.

A police officer said no injury or loss of life was reported in the attack. He said the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.