Suspected militants on Tuesday hurled a grenade on a CRPF camp in Nowdal area of Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A senior Police officer told news agency GNS that the militants lobbed a grenade on the camp of 180BN CRPF in Nowdal which exploded outside the premises.

However, in this incident no loss of life or injury has been reported.

Meanwhile, whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.