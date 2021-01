Unknown persons on Friday hurled a grenade at a police party in Dadpeth area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. However, there was no immediate report of any casualties.

Confirming the throwing of the hand grenade on the police party, SSP Kishtwar Dr Harmit Singh Metha told news agency GNS that an investigation has been started in this regard.

“The area has been cordoned off and searches are underway. Further investigation is going on,” he added.