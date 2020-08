Suspected militants on Monday hurled a grenade at the residence of a PDP panch in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Sources told news agency GNS that the militants hurled a grenade at the house of Bupinder Singh.

The device exploded outside his house without causing any harm to life or property, they said.

A police officer confirmed the attack to GNS and said that an investigation has been launched.