Grenade lobbed at CRPF party in Rainawari, no casualty reported

Suspected militants on Wednesday attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party with a grenade in Rainawari area of Srinagar, reports said.

However, there was no immediate report of any loss of life or injuries.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that suspected militants lobbed a grenade at the CRPF party of 21 battalion outside Chatti Padhshahi Gurudwara in Rainawari.

“However, no loss of life or injury was reported during the incident,” said the official.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers, said the report.