Suspected militants on Monday evening lobbed a grenade at the police post Frisal in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

However the grenade exploded outside the building, causing no loss of life.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that no loss of life or injury was reported in the attack.

They said that the attackers fled from the spot taking cover of darkness.

“The whole area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers,” said the report.