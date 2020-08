A hand grenade was recovered and later safely defused by the police and army at Parray Mohalla Suchipora in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district where a fierce encounter between militants and security forces had taken place last week.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the grenade was spotted by the joint team of security forces during a search operation at the encounter site today.

The device, they said, was later defused without any harm to life or property.