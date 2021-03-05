Grenade recovered in north Kashmir's Kupwara: Police

Police on Friday said a grenade was recovered from Bus Stand in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, even as a top official said they were verifying whether it was lobbed at the security forces.

Quoting Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Shriram Ambarkar, the news agency KNO reported that a rusted grenade was found near the bus stand today morning.

He said they will only ascertain whether it was an attack after checking the CCTV footage.

The SSP said that the police parties remain regularly deployed there but soon after it was found a bomb disposal squad was summoned.

He said the grenade was recovered from the spot without causing any harm.



Earlier, reports said that the grenade was lobbed at the security forces but it failed to explode.