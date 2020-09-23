Grenade-type explosive material lobbed at SSB camp in J&K's Surankote

A grenade-type explosive material, believed to have been made locally, was lobbed at a camp of security forces in Surankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir last night, which caused a low-intensity explosion.

Official sources said that a blue-coloured material was lobbed towards the camp of Sashtra Seema Bal (SSB) in Hari Mohalla of Surankote, which exploded triggering panic in the area.

They said the security forces launched searches in the area soon after the blast, during which a blue colour plastic grenade-type covering was recovered with some white colour powder, suspected to be an explosive material. Sources said that steel pieces were mixed with the powder.

“It seems to be a self prepared grenade kind of material which was hurled towards the camp of forces but it didn’t explode properly.” said the source.

He said the matter is being investigated with the incident being seen as a militancy act.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that a case under relevant sections of law have been registered and investigation taken up.