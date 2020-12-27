Latest News, Pir Panjal
JAVED IQBAL
Mendhar,
UPDATED: December 27, 2020, 11:39 AM

Grenades recovered during search operation in Mendhar, three detained

He added that three persons have been detained so far for questioning and searches are still underway in the area.
Representational Photo

Security forces have detained three persons after six hand grenades were recovered during a search operation in Kanda Galuta village of Mendhar in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said today.

He said the operation was jointly launched by Jammu and Kashmir police and army’s 49 Rashtriya Rifles.

“Six grenades were recovered from a house during the searches which were kept there and were possibly to be used for a militant strike,” said Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral.

He added that three persons have been detained so far for questioning and searches are still underway in the area.

