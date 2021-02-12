Gulmarg hoteliers upbeat to host Khelo India winter games

Hailing the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for boosting tourism sector, the Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club and Gulmarg Hoteliers have stated that they are happy to host Khelo India winter games at Gulmarg.



“It is an honor for us that the government of India and LG administration have agreed upon holding winter games at Gulmarg which will give boost to our tourism sector, ” said chairman JKHC, Mushtaq Chaya.



“We have worked out a strategy with the administration as well as tourism players to make this event a success and also facilitate tourists who have booked their vacation.”



“There is no issue regarding the accomdoation as all hoteliers were keening waiting for this event to take place in Gulmarg.”



He said Khelo India winter games are scheduled to take place from Feb 26 to March 2.