Gunfight breaks out between militants and security forces in Anantnag, second in a day

A gunfight broke out between the militants and security forces in Sirhama area of Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

A police spokesman said on Twitter that the gunfight broke out in Sirhama after a joint team of police, Army’s 03 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation there.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

Earlier, a militant was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district.