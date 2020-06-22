Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Anantnag ,
UPDATED: June 22, 2020, 9:39 AM

Gunfight breaks out between militants and security forces in Anantnag

GK Web Desk
Anantnag ,
UPDATED: June 22, 2020, 9:39 AM
File Pic
File Pic

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Verinag forests of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

According to the reports reaching GNS, a joint team of Police, Army’s 02 Para and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Verinag forests.

Trending News

Yoga Day observed at Pulwama, Bandipora, Budgam

JKSDM organizes online session

Pulwama: Tricycles distributed among specially-abled person

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A senior police officer confirmed that an exchange of fire took place between the joint team and the militants. More details will follow soon, he said, according to the report.

Related News