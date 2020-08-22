Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Kreeri in north Kashmir's Baramulla

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in saloosa area of Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Reports said that one militant has so far been killed in the gunfight.

A senior Police officer told news agency GNS that on specific information a joint team of Police, Army’s 52RR and 176BN of CRPF launched cordon and search Operation in Saloosa.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, triggering off an encounter.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

This is the second encounter in Baramulla district during this week. Three militants, 02 Army soldiers, 02 CRPF and one SPO of J&K police were killed in the last encounter in Kreeri.