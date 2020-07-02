Gunfight breaks out in Malbagh area of Srinagar

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Malbagh area of Srinagar in Thursday night, police said.

In a tweet, a police spokesman confined that a gunfight broke out in Malbagh area.

Reports said a joint team of the state police and the paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Malbagh area.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter, reported news agency GNS.