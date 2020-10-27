Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 27, 2020, 9:07 PM

Gunfight breaks out in Manchowa in central Kashmir's Budgam

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between the forces and militants.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 27, 2020, 9:07 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Manchowa area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday night, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a joint team of Police, Army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

Trending News
Representational Photo

CRPF trooper dies in Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama

File Photo

J&K records 452 more corona cases, 751 recoveries

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

Done to disempower, disenfranchise people of J&K: Mehbooba Mufti on new land laws

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between the forces and militants.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

Tagged in ,
Related News