UPDATED: October 26, 2020, 6:26 PM

Gunfight breaks out in Noorpora Awantipora

two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.
Representational Photo

A gunfight broke out between militants and security in Noorpora area of Awantipora belt in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday evening.

An official told News agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that a joint team of Police, army’s 42 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between forces and militants.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

