Gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir's Sopore

Image for representational purpose only. [File: Mir Wasim/ GK]
A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at Nathipora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson while confirming about the exchange of fire on Twitter, said that police along with security forces have cordoned off the area. 

The number of militants trapped at the gunfight site was not immediately known. 

“Encounter has started at Nathipora area of Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, ” the police spokesperson tweeted. 

