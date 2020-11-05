Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: November 5, 2020, 6:34 PM

Gunfight breaks out in Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.
File Photo
A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Meej area of Pampore in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday evening.

Reports said a joint team of Police, army’s 50RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Meej Pampore.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of firing between militants and security forces, reported news agency GNS.

