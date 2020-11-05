Gunfight breaks out in Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Meej area of Pampore in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday evening.

Reports said a joint team of Police, army’s 50RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Meej Pampore.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of firing between militants and security forces, reported news agency GNS.