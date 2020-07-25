Gunfight breaks out in Panzinara on Srinagar outskirts, soldier wounded

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, reports said.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police and army’s 29RR launched a cordon and search operation in Ranbirgarh on a “specific information”.

“Encounter has started at #Ranbirgarh (Panzinara), outskirts of #Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” said a police spokesman on Twitter.

A senior Police officer told news agency GNS that an army soldier has suffered a bullet injury in his leg in the operation.

He said the injured was shifted to 92 Base hospital for treatment.