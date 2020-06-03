Gunfight breaks out in Pulwama, Internet snapped

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Astan Mohalla Kangan area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

According to the reports, a joint team of Police, Army’s 55 RR and 183 BN of CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Astan Mohalla.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A senior police officer confirmed to news agency GNS that the exchange of fire took place between the joint team and the militants. As per the sources, two to three JeM militants are believed to be trapped.



Meanwhile, Internet has been also snapped in the Pulwama as a “precautionary” measure.