Gunfight breaks out in Rambagh Srinagar

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Rambagh area of Kashmir capital Srinagar on Monday morning.

An official told News agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area following specific information about the presence of militants there.

He said that as the joint teams of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between forces and militants.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.