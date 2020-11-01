Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: November 1, 2020, 3:06 PM

Gunfight breaks out in Rangreth on Srinagar outskirts

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: November 1, 2020, 3:06 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Rangreth area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday.

Reports said that a joint team of Srinagar Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Rangreth.

Trending News
Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Hizb chief Dr. Saifullah killed in Rangreth gunfight: IGP Kashmir

Prioritize Elementary Schools

GHHP organizes 'heart camp' at SDH Kremshore

Representational Image

45-year-old among 7 COVID19 casualties in J&K

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed to GNS that an exchange of fire took place between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

Tagged in ,
Related News