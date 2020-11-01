Gunfight breaks out in Rangreth on Srinagar outskirts

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Rangreth area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday.

Reports said that a joint team of Srinagar Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Rangreth.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

#Encounter has started at #Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 1, 2020

A senior police officer also confirmed to GNS that an exchange of fire took place between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.