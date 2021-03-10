Kashmir, Latest News
Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Bijbehara

The gunfight broke out in Kandipora area of Bijbehara after a joint team of police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.
A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said.

A police spokesman said that the gunfight broke out in Kandipora area of Bijbehara after a joint team of police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.

“Encounter has started at Kandipora #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” said the police on Twitter.

