Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Kulgam,
UPDATED: June 20, 2020, 5:35 PM

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army's 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Lakadpora Pudsoo.
GK Web Desk
Kulgam,
UPDATED: June 20, 2020, 5:35 PM
File Pic
File Pic

A fierce gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Lakadpora Pudsoo in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Lakadpora Pudsoo.

Trending News
File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

154 fresh COVID19 cases take J&K tally to 5834

GK Pic

Militant killed in ongoing Kulgam gunfight: Police

Two civilians injured in cross-LoC shelling in Uri: Police

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A senior police officer confirmed to news agency GNS the exchange of fire between the joint team and the militants. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

Related News