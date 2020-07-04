Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Kulgam ,
UPDATED: July 4, 2020, 1:48 PM

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Two or three militants likely trapped in the area
File Pic
File Pic

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Arrah area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

According to the reports, a joint team of Police and  Army’s 34 RR launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Arrah.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A senior police officer confirmed to news agency GNS that the exchange of fire took place between the joint team and the militants. As per sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

